THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has shut off the water supply to several fire hydrants in Mandaue City to prevent unauthorized water extraction by private delivery trucks.

The agency acted after receiving reports that private water delivery trucks were drawing water from the hydrants without authorization and selling it to private individuals.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) earlier found weak water flow in several hydrants in the city during recent inspections.

MCWD clarified that the hydrants were not defective but that their water supply had been shut off as a precaution against water pilferage.

Unauthorized extraction constitutes improper use of water distribution facilities and could compromise the availability of water during emergencies, the agency said.

The issue comes as Mandaue City and other parts of Cebu prepare for dry conditions associated with the El Niño phenomenon, when dependable water sources become increasingly important for firefighting.

“These fire hydrants are not necessarily defective. In certain instances, the water supply to the hydrants has been cautiously shut off as a precautionary measure to prevent unauthorized extraction and possible pilferage of water,” MCWD said.

The agency maintained that the temporary shutoffs are intended to protect its distribution infrastructure and do not hamper firefighting operations.

It also said it coordinates with the BFP during fire incidents to ensure water availability, with both agencies identifying accessible water sources for emergency response.

MCWD said protecting distribution facilities against theft is as important as maintaining water production facilities.

Proper management and preventive maintenance help keep infrastructure functional, preserve water quality and sustain water services.

The agency said it would continue coordinating with the BFP and other agencies to secure water sources for firefighting, particularly during dry conditions. / ABC