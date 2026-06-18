MCWD steps up preparations for El Niño as water supply deficit tops 16K cubic meters

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is preparing for the possible effects of the El Niño phenomenon after recording a water supply deficit of 16,059 cubic meters per day.

The shortfall shows MCWD is producing less water than Metro Cebu needs, raising concerns over supply in the coming months, especially in upland areas and communities served by vulnerable water sources. The question now is whether MCWD can keep enough water flowing while protecting its sources from drying up.

Supply deficit

During a press conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, MCWD general manager John Dx Lapid and operations department manager Edgar Ortega said the water utility was producing an average of 263,941 cubic meters of water per day since June 15.

Estimated demand is 280,000 cubic meters per day.

That leaves a daily deficit of 16,059 cubic meters. MCWD said this is equal to 16.059 million liters of water, or enough to fill more than 16 million one-liter bottles.

Not panicking

Lapid said MCWD remains in a state of preparedness, not alarm.

The utility is rehabilitating existing wells, reducing non-revenue water and restricting unauthorized access to fire hydrants. Non-revenue water refers to water that is lost before it reaches paying customers, such as through leaks or unauthorized use.

MCWD said unauthorized hydrant use adds to water losses and may also put the potable water supply at risk of contamination.

“We have designated metered hydrants for emergency use and coordinated with the Bureau of Fire Protection to ensure that hydrants are used only during emergencies,” Lapid said.

Who is getting help

MCWD is also helping upland communities with water supply problems.

Residents of Barangays Guba and Agsungot have received water containers. The utility is also studying the deployment of mobile water tanks in mountain barangays, including Cambinocot, Bonbon and Paril.

MCWD has allowed Cebu City Government’s water tankers to draw water from designated hydrants for distribution to upland communities.

Mayor Nestor Archival said they have strengthened coordination with MCWD to keep water access going in mountain barangays.

A designated hydrant in Barangay Guba has been opened as a controlled water source. The City has also deployed a tanker truck to deliver water daily at no cost to residents.

Archival backed MCWD’s move to limit fire hydrant access, saying it would help reduce water losses and prevent low-pressure problems in areas already facing supply constraints.

The City is also considering other steps, including the distribution of water storage containers and the possible declaration of a state of calamity if conditions worsen.

Why Jaclupan is a concern

Ortega identified the Jaclupan Water Facility in Talisay City as one of MCWD’s most vulnerable sources during prolonged dry conditions.

The facility supplies many southern barangays in Cebu City and parts of Talisay.

To preserve groundwater reserves, MCWD has reduced Jaclupan’s production to 20,000 cubic meters per day from 30,000 cubic meters per day.

Ortega said MCWD is monitoring groundwater levels and managing extraction rates to keep the source operational until the next rainy season.

“If we continue operating at previous production levels, the source could be depleted within three months,” he said.

MCWD estimates that about 30,000 households, or 150,000 people, could be affected if the Jaclupan source runs dry.

What’s next

MCWD may buy additional water from bulk suppliers, including those in Mambaling, to add to its supply.

Ortega said this would not mean higher water rates.

The water district is also pursuing new groundwater development projects in several public schools. It is testing a pilot leak-detection system in Cordova to help reduce non-revenue water and improve pipeline monitoring.

Lapid also urged consumers to conserve water by repairing leaks, reducing unnecessary use and reusing water when possible.

“Water security is a shared responsibility. It is not the responsibility of MCWD alone. Local government units, communities and consumers all have a role to play in ensuring that there will be enough water for everyone,” he said.

For now, MCWD said its focus is on maintaining supply, reducing losses and keeping access to safe potable water as Cebu prepares for a prolonged dry spell. / CAV