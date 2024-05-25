MCWD ‘still 60K cubic meters short’ of water daily

DESPITE the recent rains, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) continues to fall short on the water it produces daily.

Minerva Gerodias, MCWD information officer, told SunStar Cebu on Saturday, May 25, 2024, that the rainfall Cebu experienced last Friday, May 24, did not guarantee an increase in the supply of water.

“It is not that easy. Also, the past rain was not enough to sustain our water production supply,” she said in Cebuano.

It had “little to no impact” on the water district’s production, she added.

The six surface water sources of the MCWD currently supplies 238, 600 cubic meters per day, down from the water district’s usual production of 301,000 cubic meters per day before the start of the drought brought about by the El Niño phenomenon.

But this was a slight increase from the 232,710 cubic meters of water that the MCWD produced earlier this month, according to a SunStar Cebu report last May 16.

The MCWD six surface water sources are the Buhisan Dam in Cebu City; Jaclupan wellfield in Talisay City; Lusaran Hydro in Busay, Cebu City; Mactan Rock Industries Inc. and Manila Water Philippine Ventures in the northern towns of Compostela and Carmen, respectively; and Barangay Pit-os in Cebu City.

Both the Buhisan Dam and the MRII dried up in April due to the El Niño.

Meanwhile, the MCWD is trying to address the electro-mechanical and leaking problems at its desalination plant in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City.

“Mao na ang nakita namo nga mga challenges, pero padayun gihapon sila didto,” said Gerodias.

(These are the challenges that we have encountered but we’re continuing to work on them.)

Once operational, the desalination plant in Opao is expected to supply 10,000 cubic meters of water per day and up to 25,000 cubic meters per day at full capacity.

The water district was supposed to start the commissioning of its first desalination plant in Opao last May 17, but this was postponed to allow for further fine-tuning of the facility, including minimizing the level of chlorine residual. / DPC