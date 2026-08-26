MCWD taps technology to curb water losses

METRO CEBU could cut water losses by 15 percent across its distribution network as the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) partners with Cisco, a US-based technology company, to modernize its water infrastructure and improve supply reliability.

In a statement, Cisco said that MCWD will deploy its networking and industrial edge technologies to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) — treated water lost before reaching consumers — under the Cisco Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program.

The initiative comes as Metro Cebu faces significant water stress, with about 32 percent of its water supply currently lost through aging infrastructure, including old pipelines and valves. Undetected leaks and pressure fluctuations have also made it difficult for MCWD to manage the network efficiently amid rising demand.

The technology rollout will initially be piloted in the F. Pacaña area.

Cisco said the system will use smart sensors to monitor water flow and pressure in real time, with data fed into a centralized supervisory control and data acquisition platform. This will give MCWD operations teams an end-to-end view of the distribution network and allow them to detect anomalies such as sudden pressure drops and unusual flow patterns.

The system is designed to help MCWD identify potential leaks and other problems before they result in costly pipe bursts, service disruptions or further water losses.

The architecture will also incorporate industrial-grade cybersecurity, including firewalls and zero-trust access controls, to restrict access to authorized personnel and devices.

Cisco said the system can eventually support artificial intelligence-driven analytics, allowing MCWD to move from detecting problems to anticipating potential failures and operational disruptions.

“Metro Cebu continues to face increasing pressure on its water resource management and reducing operational losses is critical to ensuring long-term supply reliability,” MCWD general manager Atty. John DX S. Lapid said.

“With Cisco’s technology, we now have real-time insight into our distribution system, allowing us to respond faster to issues and deliver more efficient, reliable water services across Metro Cebu,” he added.

Cisco Philippines managing director Zaza Soriano-Nicart said the project demonstrates how secure, connected technologies can help address critical infrastructure challenges while supporting sustainability goals.

The pilot is designed to be scalable, allowing MCWD to expand network visibility and water-loss reduction efforts across Metro Cebu without having to redesign its systems from the ground up. / KOC