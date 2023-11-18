MCWD to hike water rates Dec. 1

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) will raise its water rates on Dec. 1, 2023, but residential customers will be spared from the rate hike.

Only commercial and industrial customers will be affected, Jose Daluz III, chairman of MCWD’s board of directors (BOD), announced during a press conference he called on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in Cebu City, despite Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama already having fired him from the board and replaced with retired Army Maj. Gen. Melquiades Feliciano last Oct. 31.

“We will just notify LUWA (Local Water Utilities Administration) on this, on the decision of the board,” Daluz said about the water rate hike.

The rate increase has nothing to do with the proposed 60 percent water rate increase intended to take effect last July 1, 2023 and the additional 10 percent rate increase for 2024 that MCWD is still awaiting approval for from the LWUA, MCWD information officer Minerva Gerodias made clear to SunStar Cebu after the press conference.

“There will be no increase for the residential consumers... this year or next year,” Daluz said during the press conference.

The reason for not increasing the rate for residential users is “MCWD has found an additional income,” Daluz said without elaborating.

Daluz said the changes involve a shift from the present method of applying a uniform rate for the residential, commercial and industrial sectors, to doubling the rate for commercial customers, and tripling the rate for industrial consumers.

The bulk, or 85 percent, of MCWD customers are residential, while the remaining 15 percent consist of commercial and industrial customers.

Nagging problem

Daluz said that for some time, the MCWD board had been looking at businesses, including refilling stations, manufacturing and processing plants, and bulk water supply entities, that purchase water from the water district firm and resell it at higher rates.

“This has been a nagging problem and discussion (of the) board: Why is it that they can raise higher rates, but MCWD can only sell it at the rate proposed by the LWUA,” Daluz said.

He said that as per the LWUA manual, the commercial rate should be double that of the residential rate, and the industrial rate should be three times that of the residential rate.

However, two decades ago, Daluz said, MCWD had requested an exemption from the LWUA in implementing this rate structure so that it could maintain the implementation of a uniform rate for all three consumer types.

The result was that the prescribed rate structure by the LWUA was not put into effect due to the exemption request.

“I did not see the logic, why we (MCWD) asked for an exemption, but there were a lot of rumors about this,” Daluz said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

And one of these, he said, was the alleged move to privatize MCWD then, “and they wanted to drain MCWD,” which is why the rate was not made higher for commercial and industrial users.

Daluz also said MCWD then cited the Adala case, which it lost, resulting in MCWD losing its exclusivity and opening it now to competition from other water suppliers, for its decision not to follow the LWUA standard in order to stay competitive.

Abused

Daluz said the LWUA manual was the standard all over the Philippines and that MCWD was the only water district in the country that did not follow this since it uses a uniform rate for all users due to the exemption it obtained from the LWUA.

He said that with the existing water rate, the water firm has been abused since consumers buy water at a lower price but then resell it to others at a higher rate.

He said there should be no uniform rate among the consumers, since for residential users, water is a basic necessity, but for commercial and industrial users, it is just an operating expense.

He explained that they are implementing this only now after they recently discovered the exemption granted by LWUA and the manual that established the standard rate.

The current rates for consumers--residential, commercial and industrial--for the first 10 cubic meters of water consumed is P15.20 per cubic meter.

Beyond 10 cubic meters, or from 11-20 cubic meters, the rate is P16.80 per cubic meter; from 21-30 cubic meters, P19.80, and for usage exceeding 30 cubic meters, the rate is P48.40 cubic meter.

“That has to change because that rate is subsidized because we are not buying water at P15. Actually, arkansi ang MCWD ana (MCWD loses money there). That will apply only to the residential (user),” Daluz said.

Following LWUA’s prescribed standard rate, the first 10 cubic meters for commercial consumers will now become P30.40 and for industrial consumers, P45.60 per cubic meter.

Gerodias said the new rates are based on the MCWD rate approved in 2014 that was implemented in 2015.

The new increases--at 100 and 200 percent--are much higher than the 60 percent increase that MCWD would have imposed on its commercial and industrial customers this year had LWUA approved its rate hike application.

Also present at Saturday’s press conference were MCWD board member Jodelyn May Seno, who had been fired along with Daluz; as well as general manager Edgar Donoso who, Rama last Thursday expressed the desire to remove from his position for taking the side of Daluz and Seno.

Donoso had signed a statement seeking the status quo on the ongoing tug of war among three groups claiming to be the rightful BOD of the water utility, effectively acknowledging Daluz as board chairman, Miguelito Pato as vice chairman, Seno as board member, as well as Rama’s appointees Earl Bonachita and Danilo Ortiz.