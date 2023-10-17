MCWD: Treatment plant in NRA to reopen in Nov.

FOLLOWING the temporary suspension of the operation of its septage treatment plant (STP) in the North Reclamation Area (NRA), the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is urging customers to dispose of their collected septic wastes at other accredited facilities.

The treatment plant at the NRA was shut down on Oct. 11, 2023, following a stoppage order from the Environmental Management Bureau 7 due to effluent contamination.

The MCWD, however, targets to reopen the facility by the middle of November, as its contractor is currently rehabilitating the plant.

Minerva Gerodias, MCWD spokesperson, said the STP primarily caters to its partner desludgers that service MCWD’s franchise areas, namely the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, and municipalities of Liloan, Compostela, Consolacion and Cordova.

However, she said the facility also caters to other paying private haulers that collect septic waste within and outside MCWD franchise areas.

A septage treatment plant is designed to treat septage, which comprises wastewater, organic matter, and solids that accumulate in septic tanks over time.

Stoppage order

Gerodias said sometime in September this year, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) conducted a test examination of a river near the facility.

Gerodias said the DENR, during the examination, discovered water effluent or sewage discharge originating from the facility.

“Ang reason ato, ang pond kay leaking (It was because the pond was leaking),” Gerodias said.

She said the facility separates solid waste from liquid waste, but the treatment machine responsible for treating the wastewater malfunctioned.

She said the MCWD has already purchased a new treatment machine and the water district is already in the middle of installing it. The new machine will be fully operational by November, she said.

In the meantime, MCWD advised its customers to dispose of their collected septic wastes at other accredited treatment facilities like the one in Soong, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

According to Gerodias, the facility at the NRA can treat 120 cubic meters of waste per day.

However, she said the MCWD hopes to raise the capacity to treat up to 550 cubic meters of waste per day once its new treatment facility, also at the NRA, becomes fully operational.

She said the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) approved a grant of P827 million for the facility, which is expected to handle 430 cubic meters of waste daily.

She said that in February 2023, MCWD and the Cebu City Government forged a usufruct agreement allowing MCWD to use a property in the NRA for the establishment of a new septage facility.

The new facility is expected to be completed in 2025.

Gerodias said MCWD allocated P200 million for the site development, which is the water district’s only responsibility in preparation for the installation of the new facility.

MCWD also has a septage facility in Cordova, but it only serves Cordova and Lapu-Lapu City.

The STP in the NRA was built in 1981 by the Public Estate Authority, which also operated the facility.

In 1991, it executed a deed of donation granting the Cebu City Government full ownership of the facility.

In 2019, the Cebu City Government and the MCWD signed a usufruct agreement for the turnover of the facility’s management to the water district. / AML, WBS