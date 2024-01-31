MCWD unveils new logo, design

WITH a renewed spirit to serve better, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) unveiled a new logo and slogan “To serve you well,” on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in time for its upcoming 50th anniversary this November 2024.

The water district also rebranded to “Metro Cebu Water District,” for marketing and publication purposes.

The new logo design, which took two years to create, features five elements: a faucet in a family’s home, a white flowing curvature, flowing water, a water droplet and hands catching the droplet.

MCWD chairman Jose Daluz III said the changes in the logo and slogan symbolized the renewed spirit of its whole workforce to continue delivering clean and safe water to all its consumers.

He added that no money was spent on the making of the new logo, as he attributed the design to employees of the water district who collaborated to create it.

Design

During the design presentation, the faucet in a family’s home symbolizes the services that the MCWD provides to every household and community. This is also its call to action, encouraging consumers to “drink from the tap,” while the steam from the faucet represents their commitment and confidence in providing safe, reliable and high-quality drinking water to Metropolitan Cebu.

The white flowing curves represent the waves and flow of water from rivers, and seas that have been the MCWD’s primary sources of water. It also indicates the network of pipes and distribution system of the water district.

The flowing water speaks about the ongoing motion of the water district to innovate and adapt to the growing needs of the Metro Cebu community.

The water droplet stands for the essence of water as a life-giving resource which was present in the services of MCWD. The design also resembles a leaf where the water district stays committed to the preservation of the environment and nature.

The hands catching the droplet portray the care and stewardship of the MCWD towards its resources and responsibilities.

The MCWD also adopted the shades of blue and white.

Blue depicts trust and reliability, symbolizing its role in supporting life and good health in the community, while the shade of white represents purity and clarity, signifying the water district’s commitment to clean, drinkable water to its consumers.

The MCWD provides water services to the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, and municipalities of Cordova, Consolacion, Liloan and Compostela.