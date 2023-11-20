MCWD urged not to hike rates yet

A BUSINESS leader has asked the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) to hold off on its plan to raise water rates for commercial and industrial consumers on Dec. 1, given the current economic challenges and uncertainties.

Kelie Ko, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told SunStar Cebu on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, that MCWD should hold a public consultation first before implementing its plan.

“As much as possible they should hold this decision given the challenging economic conditions and uncertainties. If it is inevitable, they should improve their services and identify sustainable water sources for efficient and effective service,” Ko said.

Mandaue City is home to various industries.

In a press conference last Saturday, Nov. 18, MCWD chairman Jose Daluz III announced that they will double the water rate for commercial consumers and triple the rate for industrial consumers starting Dec. 1.

Daluz said they will charge commercial consumers P30.40 for the first 10 cubic meters of water, while they will charge industrial consumers P45.60 per cubic meter.

He said they currently charge P15.20 per cubic meter for the first 10 cubic meters of water consumed by commercial, industrial and residential consumers.

From 11 to 20 cubic meters, he said the rate is P16.80 per cubic meter. For 21 to 30 cubic meters, the rate is P19.80 per cubic meter. Beyond 30 cubic meters, the rate is P48.40 per cubic meter.

“That has to change because that rate is subsidized because we are not buying water at P15. Actually, alkansi ang MCWD ana (MCWD is losing money under the current setup),” Daluz said.

MCWD’s franchise area covers the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue and Talisay, as well as the towns of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova and Liloan.