MCWD vows stable water amid board crisis, Ombudsman probe

THE Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) assured the public that water service delivery to Metro Cebu residents remains stable and uninterrupted despite ongoing administrative challenges and vacancies in its Board of Directors.

In an official statement sent to SunStar Cebu on Friday, December 5, 2025, MCWD said General Manager Edgar Donoso and the members of the Executive Committee submitted a comprehensive joint affidavit to the Office of the Ombudsman, responding to each of the issues raised by the anonymous complainant.

The affidavit was filed following the Ombudsman’s directive requiring the officials to submit sworn counter-affidavits within 10 days.

“The matters raised have already been formally addressed in the proper venue, and the Metro Cebu Water District will allow the appropriate authorities to resolve the issue,” the statement said.

MCWD added that it remains committed to cooperating fully with the Ombudsman investigation and respects the integrity of its process, noting that its officials have complied with all procedural requirements.

The agency also assured consumers that, despite ongoing administrative challenges and leadership issues, water service delivery to Metro Cebu residents remains stable and uninterrupted.

The statement comes amid heightened public scrutiny following a detailed complaint by a self-identified “Concerned Employee of MCWD,” which accused top officials of corruption, favoritism, and mismanagement.

MCWD is currently operating without a fully functional Board of Directors due to vacancies in the Civic and Professional Sectors, prolonged inactivity of the Education Sector representative, and the Local Water Utilities Administration’s (LWUA) recent declaration that two seats must be refilled.

This has reduced the board to only two active members, short of the three required for a quorum under PD 198.

LWUA confirmed the resignation of Civic Sector director Danilo Ortiz and invalidated the appointment of Professional Sector representative John Rey Saavedra due to improper documentation.

Despite this, the remaining members reportedly still held at least four board meetings in November.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has asked MCWD to immediately submit the consolidated list of nominees from civic groups, originally due Nov. 30, and begin the mandated process to restore a complete board.

"As MCWD continues to confront the usual challenges of a public utility, we assure the public that service delivery remains unaffected and that board vacancies are being addressed as required by law," the statement reads. (CAV)