MCWD vows to cut water losses, assures public of safety amid concerns

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing water losses, modernizing infrastructure and safeguarding public health, following concerns raised by a civil society group over water security and potential contamination risks in Metro Cebu.

In a statement on March 2, 2026, MCWD said it is targeting a reduction in non-revenue water (NRW) to 25 percent by December 2026 and further down to 20 percent by December 2027.

The projected reductions are expected to generate more than P109.8 million in additional annual revenues in 2026 and P335.8 million in 2027, funds that will be used to support infrastructure upgrades and service improvements, the utility said.

MCWD added that it has earmarked substantial investments for the renewal of aging pipelines and installation of new distribution lines. It has also intensified its campaign against water pilferage and continues to hold contractors and other utilities accountable for project-related damages that result in major leaks.

“Reducing NRW remains a priority, and measurable progress is underway,” the agency said.

The statement came after Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (Cera) urged MCWD to ensure water security and prevent contamination, calling the utility’s current NRW levels a "fiscal and humanitarian disaster" for the people of Cebu.

Cera convenor Nathaniel Chua said that despite recent rate increases, MCWD continues to lose an estimated 30 to 32 percent of its total water supply to leaks, theft, and metering errors.

The water district also rejected claims that consumers are paying for so-called “ghost water.”

MCWD clarified that non-revenue water does not pass through customer meters and is therefore not billed. Consumers are charged only for water that reaches their premises and flows through their respective meters, it said, stressing that billing remains consumption-driven. (PR)