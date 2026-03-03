MCWD vows to reduce water losses

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing non-revenue water (NRW) and modernizing its infrastructure following concerns raised by civil society group Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (Cera) over high leakage rates.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 2, 2026, MCWD set targets to cut NRW to 25 percent by 2026 and 20 percent by 2027.

The utility clarified that consumers are not billed for leaked water and said projected revenue recoveries from reduced losses will fund pipeline rehabilitation and anti-pilferage campaigns.

Non-revenue water refers to water lost due to leaks, theft, faulty meters, or other issues before it reaches consumers, resulting in significant revenue losses for the utility.

MCWD estimates that reducing NRW could generate an additional P109.8 million in 2026 and P335.8 million in 2027. These funds would be used for pipeline upgrades and service improvements.

The water district said it is investing heavily in replacing aging pipelines and installing new distribution lines. It has also intensified its campaign against water pilferage and is holding contractors accountable for project-related leaks.

“Reducing NRW remains a priority, and measurable progress is underway,” MCWD said.

Cera convenor Nathaniel Chua earlier said despite recent rate increases, MCWD continues to lose an estimated 30 to 32 percent of its total water supply. He described the water loss due to leaks, theft, and metering errors as a “fiscal and humanitarian disaster.”

Chua argued that the revenue lost to the NRW could have been used to stabilize the aging distribution network or subsidize lifeline consumers.

MCWD rejected claims that consumers are paying for “ghost water,” emphasizing that NRW is unmetered and not billed.

“Consumers are charged only for water that reaches their premises and flows through their respective meters,” MCWD said, maintaining that billing is consumption-based.

In its 2022 annual report, the Commission on Audit noted that MCWD’s NRW increased from 25.26 percent in 2020 to 32.67 percent in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Local Water Utilities Administration reported that MCWD’s NRW reached 36 percent in 2024, well above the 20 percent maximum allowable rate, resulting in an estimated annual revenue loss of

P120 million.

MCWD serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, and Lapu-Lapu, as well as the municipalities of Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, and Cordova. / EHP