MCWD water production back to normal

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has restored its water production to its maximum capacity of 311,000 cubic meters during the rainy season.

MCWD spokesperson Minerva Gerodias told SunStar Cebu’s online news program, “Beyond the Headlines,” on July 24, 2024, that the agency’s water production has returned to normal levels.

“Currently, we are back to normal. Our water production capacity has been maximized and the production of our surface water sources, and supply of water is sufficient,” Gerodias said in Cebuano.

Gerodias said MCWD sources its supply from Jaclupan wellfield in Talisay City, and Buhisan Dam, JE Hydro in Barangay Lusaran and Barangay Pit-os in Cebu City.

It also gets water from Mactan Rock Industries Inc. in Compostela, and the Manila Water Philippine Ventures in Carmen.

During the rainy season, Gerodias said high water turbidity in surface sources could cause brief disruptions of water supply to consumers as supply is cut to treat murky waters.

However, these interruptions won’t have the same prolonged effects as during the El Niño phenomenon.

Gerodias assured that consumers will experience a normal water supply, unlike the scarcity experienced by MCWD’s clients during the El Niño.

“Their supply will be back to normal unlike in El Niño which was shortened or there were others who didn’t have water at all. Now, they will have their usual water supply,” Gerodias said.

MCWD recorded an average deficit of 60,000 to 65,000 cubic meters during the El Niño phenomenon in May this year.

Gerodias said water supply will remain normal unless extreme weather conditions arise.

The state weather bureau announced the end of El Niño and the onset of the rainy season last June 7. It added that there is a 69 percent chance of transitioning to La Niña by the July-August-September period. However, the onset of La Niña, which will bring heavy rainfall, may be further delayed to the last quarter of 2024.

MCWD is the main water utility provider serving the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay, as well as the municipalities of Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, and Cordova in Cebu. / DPC