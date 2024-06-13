MCWD: Water sources start to recover

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has reported that water levels are slowly returning to normal following the onset of the rainy season.

“Good news, we finally feel an improvement in our water supply after about two weeks of continuous rains,” said MCWD spokesperson Minerva Gerodias in an interview over SunStar Cebu’s online commentary program “Beyond the Headlines” on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The state weather bureau announced the onset of the rainy season in the Philippines last May 29.

In their latest afternoon update on June 13, MCWD recorded a total production of 274,360 cubic meters, indicating a deficit of 36,640 cubic meters.

This deficit is a relief from their average El Niño deficit that run from 60,000 to 65,000 cubic meters.

Gerodias was also happy to report that to MCWD’s supplier from Compostela town collected 10,000 cubic meters as of June 12.

“One of the good news for us is that this is one of our suppliers in Compostela because this is the first time we have experienced El Niño when it was zero (collection) in March. Our source of water is the river in Compostela. As of yesterday, we were updated that they have started supplying us again 10,000 cubic meters and their supply is back to normal,” Gerodias said.

MCWD has six surface water sources, namely Buhisan Dam in Cebu City, Jaclupan wellfield in Talisay City, Lusaran Hydro in Busay, Mactan Rock Industries Inc. in Compostela, Manila Water Philippine Ventures in Carmen, and Pit-os in Cebu City.

During an inspection at the Jaclupan wellfield last June 12, MCWD inspectors noted that the sedimentation basin has started to collect water which is an improvement from their last visit.

“Yes, our water supply is slowly recovering,” said Gerodias. / CDF