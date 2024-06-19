MCWD water supply seen to improve following river desilting

WATER supply in Metro Cebu is expected to improve following the recently completed manual desilting of the infiltration basin initiated by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) in its facility in Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City.

The MCWD declared that following the conclusion of the desilting operation ended on Tuesday, June 18, the sluice gates were opened to allow water to enter the infiltration basin and subsequently the aquifer, which is where pumping wells will extract water for the barangay Lagtang reservoir.

Since May 2024, the members of the MCWD Board of Directors and other staff members, such as those of Watermatic Philippines, Manila Water Philippine Ventures Inc. have been pooling their efforts to do manual desilting.

As it is known, the entire Jaclupan facility dried up due to the El Niño phenomenon.

For this reason, the MCWD took the opportunity to remove around 4,000 cubic meters of dried mud and silt including plants from the infiltration basin so that the facility can receive more water during the onset of the rainy season.

The water district's overall production has reached 276,282 cubic meters, according to recent data from the MCWD.

"...Its water production deficit has improved to 34,718 cubic meters from the average 65,000 cubic meters per day since April of this year," the MCWD said. (ANV, TPT)