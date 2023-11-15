MCWD workers stick to Daluz, Pato, Seno

CONFUSION continues to reign at the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) after employees of the local water utility firm threw their support behind the board led by lawyer Jose Daluz III.

Retired military general Melquiades Feliciano, whom Cebu City Mayor Rama appointed to replace Daluz last Oct. 31, 2023, said he and members of the “new” board of directors will continue to hold regular meetings inside the MCWD building in downtown Cebu City.

Appointed along with Feliciano were lawyer Aristotle Batuhan and businessman Nelson Yuvallos. They were to replace Miguelito Pato and Jodelyn May Seno. Incumbent board members lawyers Danilo Ortiz and Earl Bonachita also took their oath before Rama on Oct. 31.

The MCWD employees, composed of members of different employee associations like the Association of MCWD Managers (AMM), MCWD Supervisors Association (MSA), MCWD Employees Union (MEU) and the Non-Regular Manpower Resources Association (NRMRA), released a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 15, stating that they wanted a status quo.

The statement was signed by MCWD general manager Edgar Donoso, Christine Caballes representing the AMM, Joseph Caballes representing the MSA, MEU president Samuel Suson and Daniel Lim representing the NRMRA.

By sticking to the status quo, the employees acknowledge Daluz as board chairman, Pato as vice chairman, Seno as board member, as well as Rama’s appointees Bonachita and Ortiz.

“MCWD fully respects and upholds the authority of LWUA (Local Water Utilities Administration), the regulatory body overseeing all water districts. MCWD is committed to adhering to the guidelines set forth by this regulatory authority, ensuring the smooth and effective operation of our services,” a portion of the statement reads.

Daluz and Pato’s term will end on Dec. 31, 2024, while Seno’s term will end on Dec. 31, 2026. Bonachita and Ortiz’s term won’t end until Dec. 31, 2028.

Basis

The employees used as basis for their stand the decision issued by LWUA on Oct. 17, signed by LWUA administrator Vicente Homer Revil and legal department manager Roberto San Andres, which stated that “local executives have no authority to remove the chairperson and members of the board of directors of a water district.”

The employees said the LWUA ruling brought “much-needed clarity, putting an end to the confusion that has recently plagued the water district.”

However, Feliciano, in a text message to SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, said he will continue to hold regular board meetings inside the MCWD building despite the development.

Daluz, in a separate interview on Wednesday, said he welcomed the employees’ support, and thanked them.

He said their move would only affirm that the board resolution ordering a temporary halt on some MCWD projects has no bearing.

He also said that despite the management crisis, he and other board members continued to hold regular meetings every week either on Monday or Wednesday.

However, Daluz said Bonachita and Ortiz stopped attending when Rama renewed their appointments on Oct. 31.

“We send them the agenda. We inform them of the meetings... Anyway, we can still transact official business because three members are still present,” he said.

The controversy at the MCWD has been grabbing the headlines for the past weeks.

The legal counsel of former board members Ralph Sevilla, Augustus Pe Jr. and Cecilia Adlawan, whom the late mayor Edgardo Labella sacked in 2019 before appointing Daluz, Pato and Seno, even urged Mayor Rama to reinstate his clients.

Last Nov. 9, Office of the Government Corporate Counsel Government Corporate Counsel Rogelio Quevedo told SunStar Cebu that Cebu City has the power to appoint but not to remove members of the board and that this was clearly stated in Presidential Decree 198. Technically, he said, the power to remove lies only with the board of directors itself given there is just cause for the removal.