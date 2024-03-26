Meat store loses cash to robber

A MEAT shop located at the Tabada Public Market in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City lost more than P11,000 in cash to a robber early morning on Monday, March 25, 2024.

A CCTV camera captured the robber—who was wearing a face mask and had an anime tattoo on his right arm—entering the business establishment through the grill gate.

Using a scissor, he tore down the roof of the comfort room to gain entry to Enzo meat shop.

Once inside, he went to the butcher section, opened the employee locker, took off the uniform, and put it on.

But, he quickly fled without being caught by taking the same way he had used when an employee opened the roll-up door of the store.

Police Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo, chief of the Mambaling Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the robber was able to grab P11,469 in cash from the meat shop.

According to him, they already have a suspect in the crime.

"Kining kawatan nga ala Ninja atong gisubay kay naa may footage nakita iyang anime nga tattoo sa tuong kamot! Unya nakasinelas ni nga 'Ninjang Kawatan" abtika paspas kaayo nakatkat," Taneo said.

(We are tracking this robber who acted like a Ninja using a CCTV footage which captured the anime tattoo in his right arm. This 'Ninja thief' climbed quickly).

"Ninja gyud iyang style sir pero naa may tay footage CCTV! Hoping lang ta na sa anime nga tattoo sa tuong kamot og tsinelas mailhan," he added.

(He had a Ninja-like style, sir, but there is CCTV footage of him; perhaps his anime tattoo and slippers would help identify him).

Taneo did not rule out the idea that the man who had broken into a laundry shop in Mambaling was his cohort.

The Mambaling police chief revealed that they are attempting to obtain another copy of the CCTV tape in order to aid in their investigation.

He urged everyone to keep a close eye on their homes, businesses, or offices to prevent being a target of burglars, particularly as Holy Week approaches and thieves are more likely to be active. (GPL, TPT)