Mechanic gets praise for saving 3 siblings from Argao fire

THE Argao Fire Station commended a mechanic for saving the lives of three siblings from their burning home around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Purok Bulahan, Sitio Media, Barangay Poblacion, Argao town, southern Cebu.

The three siblings -- a 12-year-old girl, a five-year-old boy, and a 19-year-old girl -- were saved from certain death by Christopher Deluna while the fire consumed their home.

Except for the 12-year-old girl, both of them had burns on different parts of their bodies.

Carmelita Montejo, the children's 79-year-old grandma, passed away when she went back to her burning home to get something.

"Snappy salute to you, Mr. Christopher Barrit Deluna, for your bravery!" was the message posted on social media by the Argao firemen led by Senior Fire Inspector Archie Custodio.

“As the flames danced wildly, consuming everything in its path, chaos reigned supreme. Amidst the turmoil, one figure emerged, a beacon of hope in the darkness. It was you (Deluna), a hero in the truest sense, whose bravery and selflessness saved lives in the face of unimaginable danger. Your actions on that fateful day will forever be etched in the annals of our memories, a testament to the power of courage and compassion. Though mere words can never truly capture the depth of our gratitude, we offer them nonetheless, a humble tribute to your extraordinary deeds. Thank you, from the depths of our hearts, for saving lives, for restoring hope, and for reminding us all of the power of the human spirit,” it added.

During the fire, the municipality’s fire truck was allegedly unable to pump out water, prompting the residents, including Barangay Captain Dario Canada and rescue personnel, to retrieve the water in buckets in order to put out the fire. (DVG, TPT)