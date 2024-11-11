Medalla-Chanco tandem rules Tour de Cebu

RAJU Medalla and Jules Chanco from the Manila Sports Club on Sunday, November 10, emerged as the grand champions of the Tour de Cebu 2024, a 1,000-kilomter historic sports car rally that traversed the scenic routes of Cebu and Bohol.

The duo, driving a classic 1965 Porsche 912, secured the victory by a mere two points, solidifying their dominance after winning the third stage of the rally from Catigbian Municipal to BE Resort in Bohol.

Medalla and Chanco’s victory was further sweetened by their win in the Roberto Aboitiz Class, featuring cars from 1966 and older. They achieved this feat using their very same Porsche 912, demonstrating its exceptional performance and reliability throughout the grueling rally.

The Lhuillier family, prominent members of Performance and Classics Enthusiasts of Cebu, secured the second runner-up position overall. The father-son duo of Michael and Michael James Lhuillier piloted their 1968 Mercedes Benz 280SL to a strong finish.

Tonet Ramos and Lance Ledesma from Bacolod, driving a 1977 Porsche 911 Carrera S, clinched the first runner-up overall.

Meanwhile, the husband-and-wife tandem of Caesar and Ma. Elera Azanza emerged victorious in both Stage 2 and Stage 3 of the rally.

Major class winners include Jerry So in the Historic Tribute Class, Tonet Ramos in the Sportsman Class, Caesar Azanza in the Clubman Class, and Michael Lhuillier in the Pace Chairman Class.

Ron Zayco took the Stage 1 win, while Caesar and Ma. Elera Azanza won Stage 2.

Stage 3 winners are Raju Medalla, Frank Vicoy, Ron Zayco, Caesar Azanza, and Coco Garcia.

Special awards were also handed out to outstanding participants. Hoshino Masahito received the Gentleman Racer Award, Jay Aldeguer bagged the Esprit de Corp Award, Bai Burila won the Best Dressed award, and Henrik Lim reaped the Survivor Award.

The rally, a collaborative effort of the Performance and Classics Enthusiasts of Cebu (PACE) and the Manila Sports Car Club (MSCC), was aimed to promote tourism in the central Philippines by showcasing the region’s scenic driving routes.

The event attracted a diverse field of participants, with vintage car enthusiasts from within and outside the country.

The Tour de Cebu 2024 proved to be a resounding success, showcasing the beauty of Cebu and Bohol and its surrounding provinces while fostering camaraderie and passion among historic car enthusiasts.

Event organizers are already looking forward to next year’s edition, promising an even more exciting and challenging experience for participants.

Tour de Cebu is managed by Tradeshow International and is sponsored by NUSTAR Resort and Casino, BE Grand Resort, Top Line Business Development Corp, Light Fuels, Toyota Team Cebu, Fastcat, Nice Day Car Wash, Johnny Air Cargo, M. Lhuillier, Bisaya Brew, Karrera Café, Natures Spring, and media partner 103.5 Retro Cebu. / PR