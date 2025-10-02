Medellin residents camp outdoors amid aftershocks

He added that cracks in evacuation centers made them unsafe for use, forcing people to stay outdoors.

Department of Social Welfare and Development Central Visayas Director Shalaine Lucero assured that the agency will provide tents for displaced families.

Relief operations have also improved, with food packs and water now available to last at least one to two days.

Power generators have likewise been deployed.

Medellin has so far recorded 12 fatalities and more than 70 injuries from the quake.

Four bridges in the municipality sustained cracks but remain passable to light vehicles after temporary repairs by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The mayor said damage assessment is still ongoing pending the final report of the municipal disaster coordinating team. (DPC)