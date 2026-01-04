Medellin resumes face-to-face classes after powerful quake

FACE-TO-FACE classes in all public and private schools in the Municipality of Medellin will resume starting January 5, 2026, following the lifting of the suspension imposed after the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Northern Cebu last year September 30.

“There is a need to restore learning continuity while ensuring that safety remains the paramount consideration, and to allow school administrations the flexibility to determine class schedules based on the availability of safe classrooms,” reads a portion of the statement.

Medellin Mayor Mayor Edwin Salimbangon issued Executive Order 1 , Series of 2026, lifting the suspension after school buildings and classrooms were assessed and inspected by engineers from the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“The Department of Education (DepEd) and/or the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineers have inspected school buildings and classrooms in public schools, and in the case of private schools, inspections and recommendations of their duly authorized engineers or regulatory authorities have been followed,” reads a portion pf the statement.

“Based on the findings of the aforementioned inspections and assessments, only school facilities and classrooms deemed safe for occupancy shall be reopened, while those that are unsafe shall remain closed until appropriate measures or repairs are completed,” it said.

Under the order, school administrations are given the flexibility to determine class schedules and learning modalities based on the availability of safe classrooms.

Schools may adopt adjusted schedules, shifting, blended learning, or other appropriate learning arrangements to ensure the safety and welfare of learners and school personnel.

School heads and administrators were also directed to strictly implement safety and preparedness measures, including the continuous monitoring of school buildings, dissemination of earthquake preparedness protocols, and readiness of evacuation and emergency response plans.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), Municipal Engineering Office (MEO), and the Municipal School Board were instructed to closely coordinate with school authorities, conduct periodic monitoring, and provide technical assistance as necessary.

The executive order was signed on January 3. (CDF)