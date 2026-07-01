Medellin science school wins national robotics competition

A CEBU science high school has amplified calls for institutional support to advance science, technology, and mathematics, following a commendable national robotics stint.

The Medellin National Science and Technology School (MNSTS) Robotics team secured top honors at the 25th World Robot Olympiad Philippines 2026, held in Pasay City from June 22 to 25, 2026.

Fueled by the Provincial Government’s investment in newly procured robotics kits, the public school team won third place in the Master AI Robot Cup and eighth place in the Global Artificial Intelligence Robot division.

Emphasizing their vision for long-term development, team member Jose Bartolome IV highlighted the need for sustained state-level support.

“What the government can do is that they can support the education system so that the youth can contribute and be the problem-solvers of the future,” Bartolome said.

Competing for the first time in the World Olympiad Philippines 2026, Jewel Mae Mingo, Jose Bartolome IV, and Jairus Evan Mendez formed the team for the Master AI Robot Cup High School Category, while the duo of Jairus Evan Mendez and Kelvin Ray Dumat-ol competed in the Global Artificial Intelligence Robot - Senior High School division.

The MNSTS bested private and public schools across the country just two weeks after the initial distribution of the robotics kits and specialized training on June 2, 2026.

Under the mentorship of their coaches, Raymart Gabutan and Anita Batandolo, the team was equipped with intensive preparation strategies.

“Since our time was limited, we focused on the fundamentals first; we created a daily training schedule, hands-on training with the robots, and simulations to maximize the training session,” Batandolo shared.

Gabutan amplified the call for continued support.

“My call is to continue to support and make robotics education more accessible by investing in teachers and student training,” he said.

Zechariah Mangubat and his partner, Arnold II Barabat, also represented the MNSTS in the Lego Spike Prime Junior High School Category, while Mitch Andrea Pradilla and Tsidkenu Sarucam competed in the same category for the Senior High School division.

Provincial support

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, Provincial School Board Focal Person Christopher Baricuatro shared that the distributed robotics kits, which cost P109,000 per set, amounting to P5.9 million in total provincial support, include advanced components for programming and building the units.

The kits were given to seven science high schools across the province, located in Badian, Balamban, Compostela, Medellin, Minglanilla, San Remegio, and Bantayan.

“The Province of Cebu has the funds, so we will pour it into the schools; case in point, for robotics, the upgrading of speech labs, and upcoming smart classrooms,” Baricuatro said in Cebuano.

Praise

Meanwhile, the Department of Education Cebu Province Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Senen Priscilo Paulin credited the dedication and preparation of the learners alongside their teachers-coaches and school principal for the feat.

Paulin highlighted the collaborative effort of the local government, the province, and the education sector, which provided the Special Education Fund to the different science high schools in the province.

“This shows that we are not lagging behind. We are not only focusing on robotics, but we are prioritizing the science high schools in the province,” Paulin said in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on June 30.

The MNSTS Robotics Team was formally recognized for their national achievement during the State of the Municipality Address delivered by Medellin Mayor Edwin Salimbangon on June 30.

The World Robot Olympiad is a global competition dedicated to fostering creativity and problem-solving skills among youth worldwide through various robotics categories. The national qualifier brings together hundreds of public and private schools vying to represent the country in the international robotics competition. / Veejay Catadman, UP Cebu Intern