Media group claims harassment by volunteer church security

Cebu Citizens-Press Council executive director Pachico Seares, meanwhile, added that while the alleged abuse may not constitute a violation of free press or free speech, “it surely can lead to a culture of suppression nurtured by violence.”

The physical intimidation and harassment by the volunteer security group sparked media calls for accountability and raised serious concerns over alleged violations of press freedom.

Kabalikat 940 is a non-profit and nongovernment organization under the Kabalikat Civic Communicators Association Inc. The radio communications network has over 700 chartered chapters nationwide and overseas.

The CFBJ reported that several reporters raised serious complaints of harassment while covering events of Uy’s arrival to Cebu and installation rites on Sunday, Sept. 29, and 30, respectively.

Some journalists were reportedly photographed and had their identification cards recorded, acts that undermine press freedom.

“What should have been a solemn and historic occasion for Cebu was tainted by the shameful treatment of media workers, including those affiliated with the Church,” said a portion of the CFBJ’s statement.

The CFBJ also said a prior agreement with Church officials already established media protocols and designated coverage areas.

However, despite the prior agreement, reporters were still subjected to intimidation and treated as security threats, raising concerns over attempts to hinder media coverage.

The CFBJ urged organizers and security personnel to respect journalists as partners in truth-telling, called on institutions to protect human rights and press freedom and demanded accountability and measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

“The Church, the State and the media must work together to create an environment of openness, respect and trust, one where intimidation and violence have no place,” the CFBJ said. / DPC