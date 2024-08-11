Media ‘not banned’ from entering sports center

AN INCIDENT at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, has raised questions about media access to the public facility.

SunStar Cebu photojournalist Amper Campaña was denied entry to the CCSC when attempting to cover preparations for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo event.

A security guard informed Campaña that management permission was required for media coverage, citing a verbal directive.

In a video posted on SunStar Cebu’s Facebook page, the security guard stated, “Kami gisugo ra mi. Maoy giingon di sa gyud pasudlan media. Balaod man gud. Kami gisugo ra sab mi.”

(We were just ordered not to allow media doing coverage in the facility. It’s the rule, we’re just following orders.)

However, city officials quickly clarified that no such policy exists.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia emphasized in a text message that there is no policy barring media from entering the CCSC, reiterating that it is a public facility.

CCSC manager Jovito Taborada apologized for the incident and confirmed that media practitioners on official business are allowed free entry to the facility.

Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros suggested informing the facility manager for smoother access, stating, “Not sure with the policy, but I think it’s allowed. It would be better to inform the facility manager so they would know.”

The incident marks a departure from previous practices, where Campaña could enter the facility by simply presenting his press identification card.

The CCSC, a public facility built in 1994, recently reopened to the public on July 23 after extensive renovations for the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

It served as the main venue for the national sports event.

However, it was recently reported that the facility will undergo another round of rehabilitation that will affect the multipurpose building, the grandstand and the swimming pool area, sparking debate among local officials about the necessity and timing of the repairs.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, infrastructure committee chairman, earlier told SunStar Cebu that the proposed renovations were not completed before the Palaro last July due to time constraints.

But Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos questioned the need for further rehabilitation so soon after the facility’s use in the Palaro.

The public has already informed that the CCSC will be closed for a month starting Aug. 24 for the Pasigarbo and for major repairs on the rubberized track oval.

SunStar Cebu also reached out to Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages for comment, but has not received a response as of press time.

This incident highlights the need for clear communication of access policies at public facilities and the importance of press freedom in covering events of public interest. / JJL, JPS