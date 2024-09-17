Media orgs urged to prioritize employee well-being

MEDIA organizations in Cebu were urged to overhaul their approach to employee well-being, with calls for new spaces for emotional processing, greater empathy and improved work-life balance during a forum on mental health held at the University of the Visayas (UV) in Cebu City, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

The forum entitled “Mental Health Matters,” hosted by The Freeman, in line with the 32nd Cebu Press Freedom Week (CPFW), sought to inspire significant changes in how the media industry addresses and supports the mental health of its workforce, promoting a healthier and more resilient profession.

Students from UV and the Cebu Normal University attended the forum.

With expert insights from psychologists Sherryl Abellanosa and Robert Cañete, the event provided a deep dive into the challenges faced by media workers of today.

Abellanosa’s keynote, “Behind the Headlines: Media Workers and the Hidden Toll of Trauma,” explored the biopsychosocial model, emphasizing how biological, psychological and socio-cultural factors impacted mental health.

Abellanosa is the board director of the Psychological Association of the Philippines.

In her talk, she underscored that “mindfulness and self-care practices are not luxuries but necessities in our field,”, especially with the journalists’ demanding roles, including exposure to traumatic content and long, stressful hours, which could lead to secondary trauma, vicarious trauma, anxiety and depression.

Abellanosa identified that a traumatized person could experience symptoms, such as confusion, nightmares and difficulty concentrating, recommending mindfulness, regular breaks and open dialogue about trauma.

“We must create environments where it’s okay to say, I’m not okay, and to have those emotions acknowledged and supported,” she added.

Meanwhile, Cañete’s segment focused on suicide awareness, noting its status as the second leading cause of death and emphasizing its preventability.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death, but it is preventable. Early detection and empathetic communication are vital for supporting those at risk,” Cañete said.

The World Health Organization in 2021 said suicide is a significant global public health issue, with approximately 700,000 deaths annually. It was the fourth leading cause of death among individuals aged 15–29 worldwide in 2019, with over half of these cases (77 percent) occurring in low- and middle-income countries.

According to the Department of Health, the suicide rate in the Philippines was 2.5 per 100,000 population in 2019.

Cañete advocated for early detection and offered practical advice for supporting those at risk, including empathetic communication and proactive prevention efforts.

The forum’s call to action urged media organizations to implement supportive measures, fostering a culture where mental health was prioritized and employees were equipped with the tools to manage their well-being effectively.

Meanwhile, Iris Hazel Mascardo, one of The Freeman’s senior reporters and the forum reactor, shared her personal struggles with

mental health.

Reflecting on her experience as a reporter for several years, she revealed that during a particularly challenging period in her career, she faced severe emotional distress and contemplated suicide.

However, she decided to seek help.

“It was a wake-up call for me and highlighted the urgent need for better support systems within our industry,” she said.

The local media is celebrating the 32nd CPFW from Sept. 15-21. / JBB