Medical mission benefits over 1K Mandaue residents

THE Philippine Medical Association of Michigan (PMAM) in partnership with the Mandaue City Government, Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and the University of Cebu Medical Center held a four-day medical mission at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2024.

Mayor Jonas Cortes and MCCI immediate past president Kelie Ko welcomed the delegates from the PMAM.

The medical mission brought together three surgeons, 12 internal medicine and family medicine doctors, 14 pharmacists, one electrocardiogram technician, 14 volunteers, four anesthesiologists, five pediatricians, 17 nurses, and two medical technologists. They worked to offer medical consultation, major surgeries, minor surgeries, dental services, and circumcision to 1,803 residents.

Donors

The medical mission gained the support of various donors, including Meerea High Street, GSK Realtech Corp., One Central Hotel, Atlas Milling, The Freeman, JCI Mandaue, Julie’s in partnership with Diegs & Julie Gandionco Foundation, Dunkin Donuts, King’s Quality Foods, Alpa Foundation Inc., Gothong Shipping, Virginia, Prime Movers Total Logistics Inc., and Worldwide Steel Group Inc.

For future similar opportunities to help communities, MCCI invites companies to be chamber members and reap various benefits, including partnerships, knowledge sharing, network building, representation, certification, and promotion, among others.

The Mandaue Chamber is a Hall of Fame Awardee as the Most Outstanding Chamber in the Philippines (2019, 2021, and 2022), and has been awarded by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry as the Most Outstanding Chamber in the Visayas (2008–2010, 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020–2022).

MCCI was also a 2013 finalist in the Small Business Category of the World Chambers Competition (WCC) by the ICC World Chambers Federation held in Doha, Qatar. In the WCC event held in Torino, Italy, the Mandaue Chamber was recognized as a 2015 finalist in the Unconventional Project Category.

To be a Mandaue Chamber member, or for more information, interested parties may contact the MCCI Secretariat at (032) 236 8245 or 09173147912.