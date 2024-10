A medical mission offering cataract and pterygium surgeries will be held at San Remegio Beach Resort on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

Medical screening and check-ups will be conducted for one day only, starting at 7:30 a.m. on the same date.

A minimal fee of P3,500 will be charged per operation to cover the cost of lenses and medicines.

The mission is limited to 600 slots, and patients are encouraged to arrive early.

For inquiries, contact Raul at 09178521620.