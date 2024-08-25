MORE than 100 medical professionals focused on cancer care from Cebu and Russia have formed an alliance, aiming to advance cancer treatment and research.

The not-for-profit alliance, known by its acronym Sugbo-StRusso, signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

Signatories to the MOU were Cebu Provincial Board Member Stanley Caminero, oncologist Dr. Ellie May Villegas, and Vladimir Mikhailovich Moiseyenko, director of the Napalkov Cancer Center in Saint Petersburg, Russia. These signatories comprise the interim officers of the Sugbo-StRusso, with Caminero serving as chairman, and Villegas and Moiseyenko as vice chairpersons.

According to Caminero, Sugbo-StRusso is a not-for-profit alliance that aims to advance cancer treatment and research, but it can also pursue economic activities such as providing scholarships and facilitating access to cancer medicine suppliers in Russia.

Sugbo-StRusso means an alliance of Scientific, Understanding, Globally, Benevolent, and Omniscient health professionals. Its mission is to Saint (St) Petersburg brand of medical care will be the focus of collaboration, Research and Education will be central to this alliance, Unite the health sector in pursuing professional competence, Share medical expertise and experiences, Sustain engagement and linkages, and Opportunities for broader and long-term cooperation.

The coalition is composed of multidisciplinary practitioners, such as medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, radiation oncologists, oncology nurses, psychiatrists, dieticians, and other specialists who are involved in cancer research and treatment.

Its goal is to extend collaboration beyond oncology, encompassing various fields of medicine. It seeks to foster scientific, educational, and innovative activities through institutional knowledge sharing.

“This coalition is independent of any institution or government. It focuses on managing cancer cases with a multidisciplinary approach, including doctors, nurses, radiologists, and other professionals, to ensure it is inclusive and broad-based,” Caminero told reporters after the MOU signing.

On June 6, 2024, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and Moiseyenko signed an MOU to collaborate on cancer research and treatment. This MOU was a key result of the governor’s visit to Russia, which included participation in the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum 2024.

Caminero credited the governor for expanding the cooperation between Cebu Province and St. Petersburg to include cancer practitioners.