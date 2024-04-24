Medisina dumps rehab-sci in PBL

MEDISINA leaned on a fantastic second-half performance to author a 72-61 win over Rehab-Sci in the Professionals’ Basketball League Season 3 on April 21, 2024 at the House of Rapha Sports Center.

The doctors found themselves against the wall early, trailing by eight 20-12 after the first period. However, they trimmed the deficit to four at halftime before dominating the entire second half to pull ahead and stay there until the game’s final buzzer.

Michael Jaca had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Medisina, while Jose Paolo Garcia added 15 points and 10 boards. Almel Booc chipped in 13 points to help the doctors come away victorious.

In the other game, the reigning champions, the Criminologists, defeated the IBP Cebu City Select 103-90 to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

The lawyers gave the law enforcers everything they had and, at one point, led by 11 points, 50-39, in the first half. However, the Criminologists flipped a switch and brought their game to another level in the third, outscoring their foes 37-16 to take an 80-66 lead heading to the last canto.

Left-handed gunner Jerome Soque led the Criminologists with 16 points and four assists. Lovell Barrida had 16 points for the Criminologists, while Keno Labus had 15 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Raymart Quisel also had 15 markers. / JNP