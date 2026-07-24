Meditations on a high school reunion

By Anthony Bong Dela Fuente
Batch 86, University of the Philippines Cebu High School
THERE are journeys that require no passport. One boards an airplane, checks into a familiar hotel, embraces old friends in an unfamiliar city, and somehow arrives a little more than 40 years in the past.
Our fortieth high school reunion was held in Bacolod City, far from the classrooms where we first learned to conjugate verbs, solve impossible equations, and decipher the bewildering architecture of adolescence. Geography placed us in Bacolod. Memory returned us to Cebu. Four decades folded into a weekend, the years becoming as thin as old notebook paper.
Perhaps this is the true miracle of reunions. They suspend ordinary measurements, reminding us that time is less like a straight line than an ocean whose tides quietly return forgotten shores to our feet.
The moment we gathered at Balay Puti, it felt as though we had entered two worlds at once. Before us stood physicians, engineers, nurses, entrepreneurs, professors, artists, parents, and grandparents. Their hair carried silver where once it held sunlight. Their laughter carried deeper notes, shaped by victories and disappointments, illness and recovery, love and loss. Yet beneath every wrinkle lingered the teenagers who carried books, took copious notes, crammed for examinations, and laughed at jokes no one outside our batch could understand. It is astonishing how little, and how much, we change. The faces grow older; the eyes remain faithful.
For a weekend, the years stopped demanding explanations. Nobody cared about résumés or business cards. We returned instead to names spoken exactly as they had been more than 40 years earlier, nicknames, harmless rivalries, shared triumphs, and memories requiring no explanation because they belonged equally to us all. It felt less like remembering than rediscovering a forgotten language.
I. When Time Refuses to Behave
Reunions have a wonderful way of unsettling time. One moment, you are discussing retirement plans or cholesterol medication. The next, someone recalls an incident from our Afro-Asian Literature class with Miss Rabago and Dennis so vividly that laughter erupts before the story is finished. Suddenly, the years evaporate. Age itself becomes negotiable.
Memory has never respected chronology. It lives in emotions, familiar scents, fragments of songs, and the cadence of someone's laughter. A familiar smile can summon an entire decade. Perhaps this is why reunions leave us quietly unsettled: they expose the comforting fiction that we are always moving forward. Instead, they remind us that every earlier version of ourselves still lives somewhere within us: the diligent student, the insecure adolescent, the idealist, the dreamer. None of them disappeared; they simply learned to wear older faces.
Our years at the University of the Philippines Cebu High School were not easy. They demanded more than we believed we could give. Excellence was expected rather than celebrated, and mediocrity found little room to breathe. There were nights when assignments seemed endless and examinations impossible, set by teachers whose standards felt almost mythical.
Looking back now, we remember those years with something close to gratitude. The pressure that once felt unbearable became the furnace that quietly strengthened us. We did not understand it then; we do now.
Life eventually scattered us across continents and professions. Some built businesses, others healed patients, taught classrooms, preached sermons, served in public office, or raised remarkable children. Success arrived wearing different clothes for each of us.
Yet beneath those different stories lay the same foundation: the discipline, curiosity, resilience, and intellectual honesty cultivated within those demanding school walls. Our education gave us more than knowledge. It cultivated habits of mind, teaching us to ask difficult questions, persevere when answers came slowly, and believe that excellence was a daily practice.
Perhaps the greatest compliment we can offer our teachers is not that we survived them, but that we spent 40 years becoming the people they quietly hoped we might become.
II. The Quiet Miracle of Friendship
Age has an interesting way of editing relationships.
Many acquaintances disappear without ceremony. Professional connections drift, addresses vanish, and families scatter across oceans. Yet some friendships seem mysteriously exempt from erosion, not because we spoke every week, but because we shared a season that shaped every season that followed.
There is a peculiar intimacy among classmates who came of age together while identity itself was still under construction. They witnessed versions of us no future colleague would ever know: our awkwardness before confidence arrived, our uncertainty before achievement, our dreams before reality negotiated with them. They know us differently and more truthfully.
At the reunion, conversations unfolded with remarkable ease, as if four decades were only a brief interruption. Stories emerged naturally, laughter required no rehearsal, and silences needed no apology. There was something profoundly comforting about being among people before whom no performance was necessary.
Success required no proof; failure no concealment. Competition had quietly given way to affection. One of the reunion's unexpected gifts was discovering how genuinely proud we had become of one another, not the competitive pride of adolescence, but the quiet satisfaction of watching companions flourish.
Looking around the room, I realized our greatest achievement was not the collection of careers represented there. It was the enduring affection. Forty years had not diminished it; they had distilled it.
III. Learning to Count Our Days
Yet beneath all the laughter lingered another presence. Empty chairs, unseen by the eye yet unmistakable to the heart.
Only days before our reunion, our dear classmate Ralph Garlitos departed this life. As we gathered, memories of Sal, Jed, and Banjo quietly returned as well. Their absence transformed the gathering, reminding us that every reunion is an attendance sheet marked not only by those who come, but by those who no longer can.
Death has a way of sharpening gratitude. It reminds us that every embrace is temporary, every conversation unrepeatable. Throughout the weekend, joy and grief existed side by side without competing. The deepest happiness always carries an awareness of its own fragility, just as the truest mourning is simply another form of love.
Watching old friends embrace, I found myself thinking that life is composed less of milestones than of brief, luminous encounters that ask only to be fully inhabited. The reunion reminded us that time is not merely something we spend; it is something spending us.
Because our days are numbered, ordinary afternoons become extraordinary. Because reunions end, conversations acquire quiet significance. Because friends are mortal, friendship itself becomes sacred.
As the weekend drew to a close, we lined ourselves before the camera, instinctively moving closer to one another as though proximity alone could persuade time to linger. Perhaps every photograph is an argument against forgetting, but memory preserves meaning rather than surfaces. Years from now, details will blur, but what will remain is the feeling of being welcomed home by people who never truly stopped belonging to us. Somewhere in the world are people who remember us before ambition, success, or sorrow had fully written themselves across our lives. That kind of remembrance is a rare grace. It asks for nothing, yet quietly assures us that our lives have been witnessed.
Travel often teaches us that every destination is secretly an inward journey. We traveled hundreds of miles only to discover that home is sometimes not a place, but a fellowship of memory.
Forty years ago, we believed our education was preparing us for examinations. Only now do we understand it was preparing us for life. And life has taught us that the finest achievements are rarely engraved upon plaques. They are found instead in friendships that outlive distance, gratitude that deepens with age, and courage refined by adversity.
We arrived in Bacolod carrying more than four decades of memories; we left carrying one another once again. In the end, the greatest education was never simply learning how to make a living, but learning how to live a life rich in affection, steadfast in friendship, generous in gratitude, and open to wonder. Forty years later, that may be the only examination that truly mattered and the only one whose results are still unfolding.