Meditations on a high school reunion

II. The Quiet Miracle of Friendship

Age has an interesting way of editing relationships.

Many acquaintances disappear without ceremony. Professional connections drift, addresses vanish, and families scatter across oceans. Yet some friendships seem mysteriously exempt from erosion, not because we spoke every week, but because we shared a season that shaped every season that followed.

There is a peculiar intimacy among classmates who came of age together while identity itself was still under construction. They witnessed versions of us no future colleague would ever know: our awkwardness before confidence arrived, our uncertainty before achievement, our dreams before reality negotiated with them. They know us differently and more truthfully.

At the reunion, conversations unfolded with remarkable ease, as if four decades were only a brief interruption. Stories emerged naturally, laughter required no rehearsal, and silences needed no apology. There was something profoundly comforting about being among people before whom no performance was necessary.

Success required no proof; failure no concealment. Competition had quietly given way to affection. One of the reunion's unexpected gifts was discovering how genuinely proud we had become of one another, not the competitive pride of adolescence, but the quiet satisfaction of watching companions flourish.

Looking around the room, I realized our greatest achievement was not the collection of careers represented there. It was the enduring affection. Forty years had not diminished it; they had distilled it.

III. Learning to Count Our Days

Yet beneath all the laughter lingered another presence. Empty chairs, unseen by the eye yet unmistakable to the heart.

Only days before our reunion, our dear classmate Ralph Garlitos departed this life. As we gathered, memories of Sal, Jed, and Banjo quietly returned as well. Their absence transformed the gathering, reminding us that every reunion is an attendance sheet marked not only by those who come, but by those who no longer can.

Death has a way of sharpening gratitude. It reminds us that every embrace is temporary, every conversation unrepeatable. Throughout the weekend, joy and grief existed side by side without competing. The deepest happiness always carries an awareness of its own fragility, just as the truest mourning is simply another form of love.

Watching old friends embrace, I found myself thinking that life is composed less of milestones than of brief, luminous encounters that ask only to be fully inhabited. The reunion reminded us that time is not merely something we spend; it is something spending us.

Because our days are numbered, ordinary afternoons become extraordinary. Because reunions end, conversations acquire quiet significance. Because friends are mortal, friendship itself becomes sacred.

As the weekend drew to a close, we lined ourselves before the camera, instinctively moving closer to one another as though proximity alone could persuade time to linger. Perhaps every photograph is an argument against forgetting, but memory preserves meaning rather than surfaces. Years from now, details will blur, but what will remain is the feeling of being welcomed home by people who never truly stopped belonging to us. Somewhere in the world are people who remember us before ambition, success, or sorrow had fully written themselves across our lives. That kind of remembrance is a rare grace. It asks for nothing, yet quietly assures us that our lives have been witnessed.

Travel often teaches us that every destination is secretly an inward journey. We traveled hundreds of miles only to discover that home is sometimes not a place, but a fellowship of memory.

Forty years ago, we believed our education was preparing us for examinations. Only now do we understand it was preparing us for life. And life has taught us that the finest achievements are rarely engraved upon plaques. They are found instead in friendships that outlive distance, gratitude that deepens with age, and courage refined by adversity.

We arrived in Bacolod carrying more than four decades of memories; we left carrying one another once again. In the end, the greatest education was never simply learning how to make a living, but learning how to live a life rich in affection, steadfast in friendship, generous in gratitude, and open to wonder. Forty years later, that may be the only examination that truly mattered and the only one whose results are still unfolding.