Meet Cebuano artist behind UPOU's chancellors' portraits

The opportunity came through an online call for artists inviting portfolio submissions. Around 60 artists were screened based on their experience and body of work before the final selection was made.

“I was very grateful and honored to be chosen,” Droña said.

The commission required him to paint individuals whose leadership had shaped one of the country’s pioneering institutions in distance education, knowing the finished works would become part of UPOU’s permanent collection, now displayed at the Office of the Chancellor in Los Baños, Laguna.

“My initial reaction was a mix of excitement, gratitude and pressure because I understood the importance and historical significance of the project,” he said.

For Droña, portraiture is not merely an exercise in technical precision. While realism demands careful attention to anatomy, proportion, light and texture, he believes a successful portrait must capture something less tangible: the presence of a person.

“My goal is not only to create paintings that look realistic but also to capture a certain feeling, story or moment,” he said. “I want viewers to feel as if they are present in the scene or emotionally connected to the subject.”

That philosophy shaped his approach to the UPOU commission. Beyond faithfully reproducing the faces of the university’s chancellors, he sought to create portraits that reflected dignity, responsibility and the legacy each leader leaves behind.

“It gave me the chance to contribute to the university’s visual history while also challenging me to create portraits that were not only accurate but also dignified and meaningful,” he said.

A licensed mechanical engineer by profession, the 31-year-old from Danao City spent years balancing his technical background with a lifelong passion for painting. In 2021, he decided to leave engineering behind and pursue art full time, turning what had once been a hobby into his profession.

“It was a big decision, but I wanted to pursue what I truly loved and see how far my passion for art could take me,” he said.

Today, his paintings are rooted in realism, often rendered in oil, but their subjects extend beyond appearances. Everyday life, personal experiences, current events and nature all find their way into his work. Ordinary scenes become opportunities to explore emotion and storytelling.

“Sometimes, even ordinary moments can become meaningful when viewed from a different perspective,” he said.

Earlier this year, he emerged as first runner up of the prestigious Visayas-Mindanao Wide Painting Competition. The year before, his painting Mga Kamay ng Pag-asa earned the grand prize at the 2025 Visayas-Wide Painting Competition.

Building a career from Cebu, however, has meant navigating a smaller local art market than those found in larger cultural centers. Rather than seeing this as a limitation, Droña adapted by embracing social media, where his paintings began reaching audiences far beyond the island. Many of his commissioned works now come from clients who first encountered his paintings online.

“Many of my clients first discovered my work online,” he said. “It has allowed me to share my work with a much wider audience, connect with fellow artists, inspire aspiring artists and reach clients beyond my local community.”

His artistic influences range from classical masters such as Rembrandt, Leonardo da Vinci and Peder Mønsted to Cebuano artists Wilfredo Cañete, Jun Impas and Romulo Galicano, whose dedication to the local art scene continues to inspire him. He is currently working on family portrait commissions while developing landscape paintings and personal works, with plans to participate in exhibitions and collaborations.

Looking back on his own journey from engineer to full-time painter, from sharing paintings online to preserving the likenesses of university leaders, he hopes emerging artists find the confidence to trust their own creative paths.

“My advice is to keep creating, continue learning and enjoy the journey,” he said. “Trust the process and don’t be discouraged by challenges, mistakes or slow progress because every experience can help you grow. Be open to learning from other artists, take opportunities when they come and don’t be afraid to share your work. Most importantly, stay passionate about what you do and keep believing in your own artistic journey.”