‘Meet, Greet & Bye’ earns P10.5M on opening day

“MEET, Greet & Bye,” starring Maricel Soriano, Piolo Pascual, Belle Mariano, Joshua Garcia and Juan Karlos Labajo, earned P10.5 million on its first day in theaters.

Star Cinema announced the figure Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.

The film marks Soriano’s return to Star Cinema after 11 years.

Aside from local screenings, it opened in theaters in Australia, New Zealand, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain on Nov. 13, and in the US, Canada and Guam on Friday, Nov. 14.

It will also screen in the UK, Ireland and Austria on Saturday, Nov. 15; Italy and France on Nov. 16; Greece on Saturday, Nov. 22; and Spain on Sunday, Nov. 23.

Screenings in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Brunei and Papua New Guinea are set this month, and in Cambodia on Dec. 12. / HBL