Meet Jeganiel Mahinay, the guide behind stunning underwater moments

BEHIND every astonishing underwater photo and video are guides battling sea currents and jellyfish while capturing those breathtaking moments.
“Naay daghang jellyfish ato, ako-a jud siya nga gipasabot daan before mi magdive,” said Jeganiel Mahinay, 26-year-old, a freediver and snorkeling guide in Moalboal, Cebu.
In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Saturday, February 17, 2024, Mahinay shared encountering jellyfish while guiding a guest for a freediving activity on February 14, Valentine’s Day.
Mahinay also said that challenging weather conditions add to the difficulty of achieving stunning shots. However, one of his biggest challenges was guiding tourists during jellyfish season.
Mahinay grew up spearfishing with his father, which was their main source of living. Later, he worked at a nearby dive shop, where he further honed his diving skills.
“Mamanaay (doing spearfishing) rajud ko sauna sa wala pa koy trabaho, spearfishing rako sige magabie,” said Mahinay before entering as a snorkeling guide.
While working at the dive shop, he enrolled in a diving school with the ambition of becoming a dive master. However, the compensation was not sustainable since the salary was deducted from the diving license.
He paused his pursuit and explored being a snorkeling guide instead.
“Nibalhin nasad ko og snorkeling guide and nagtraining sad ko sa pagka snorkeling guide,” said Mahinay and stressed he earned his snorkeling guide certificate last 2019 which was hosted by the Local Government Unit of Moalboal.
To meet the growing demand, Mahinay taught himself underwater videography and editing by watching online tutorials.
Difference between snorkeling and freediving
Mahinay emphasized the importance of preparing guests before the activity. He ensured they wore life vests for safety and brought a life ring as an additional precaution.
“Ang freediving is mao na siya ang muadto ilawom mga tag-as og hangin ug kabalo na manglangoy daan. Ang snorkeling is dili ra mogamit og mga long fins and normal [surface dive] ra nga langoy,” explained Mahinay.
Apart from providing gear, a short briefing session was conducted to inform guests about safety protocols.
Mahinay's current goal is to support his family and eventually build his dream house.