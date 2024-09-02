Meet Owa Mina, the 88-year-old weaver from Argao

Despite her blurry vision and old age, she continues to create and sell these handcrafted items, with prices ranging from 15 pesos to 300 pesos, depending on the size of the baskets, bags, and hats. (Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)

Despite her blurry vision and old age, she continues to create and sell these handcrafted items, with prices ranging from 15 pesos to 300 pesos, depending on the size of the baskets, bags, and hats. (Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)

Despite her blurry vision and old age, she continues to create and sell these handcrafted items, with prices ranging from 15 pesos to 300 pesos, depending on the size of the baskets, bags, and hats. (Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)