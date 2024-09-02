Meet Owa Mina, the 88-year-old weaver from Argao

Felomina "Owa Mina" Gallardo, 88, from the mountain barangay of Alambijod in Argao, Cebu, weaves nito vines into crafts such as baskets, bags, and hats in her home, which serves as her main livelihood to provide for her two remaining siblings. (Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
Owa Mina began weaving nito at the age of 8 and became the family's breadwinner after the death of her parents and five siblings. (Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
Owa Mina personally gathers the vines in the mountains of Argao and sells her handmade crafts on the streets. (Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
Despite her blurry vision and old age, she continues to create and sell these handcrafted items, with prices ranging from 15 pesos to 300 pesos, depending on the size of the baskets, bags, and hats. (Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela)
