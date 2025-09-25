Meet the numbers of Team PH for Netflix's Physical Asia

Filipinos love good competition. Be it a lively variety show or a big international game, if it demands heart and hustle, Filipino fans are all in. Now, Netflix is giving supporters something new to rally behind.
“Physical: 100,” the Korean hit that stormed global charts, returns for its third season called “Physical: Asia.” As part of Netflix’s Korean content slate for 2025, the series is introducing a new format, and for the first time, the Philippines is officially in the game.
The show pits athletes, fitness pros and everyday warriors against brutal obstacle courses designed to break the body and test the will. This season, boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao leads Team Philippines into the mix, joining 48 competitors from eight countries.
Legend
At the front of the team is boxing legend Pacquiao. The only eight-division world champion in boxing history, Pacquiao never backs down from a challenge. His decades-long career, littered with world titles and unforgettable fights, has already cemented his legacy. Now, he brings that same fighting spirit to the global stage of “Physical: Asia.”
Fighter
Backing him is Mark “Mugen” Striegl, a Filipino-American mixed martial artist who’s been throwing punches and grappling since the age of six. With a gold medal in combat sambo from the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and a URCC featherweight title under his belt, Striegl represents the next generation of Filipino warriors. He calls Pacquiao his inspiration, now, their duo is one to watch.
Strongman
Next up is Ray Jefferson Querubin, the pride of Bohol and a three-time “Philippines’ Strongest Man.” He’s literally lifted records, like a 400kg silver dollar deadlift, and competed against hundreds on the global strongman circuit. Now, he’s flexing his power on Netflix’s biggest stage yet.
Speedster
Rugby standout Justin Coveney brings explosive athleticism to the team. A two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, he’s represented the Philippines on some of rugby’s grandest stages, from the Hong Kong Sevens to the Rugby World Cup Sevens. His resume proves that endurance and teamwork are in his DNA — qualities that will shine in a squad full of champions.
Breakthrough
Not to be overlooked is Robyn Lauren Brown, who stunned the athletics world in May 2025 when she toppled a Paris Olympian favorite to win gold in the 400-meter hurdles at the Philippine Athletics Championships. Her victory wasn’t just a medal, it was a statement that Filipino athletes can run stride for stride with the world’s best.
Challenger
Rounding out the squad is Lara Liwanag, a CrossFit powerhouse who became the national champion of the Reebok CrossFit Games Open in 2020. She thrives on workouts most people can’t even finish, making her the kind of competitor who can surprise everyone on a show like this.