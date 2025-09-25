Meet the numbers of Team PH for Netflix's Physical Asia

Filipinos love good competition. Be it a lively variety show or a big international game, if it demands heart and hustle, Filipino fans are all in. Now, Netflix is giving supporters something new to rally behind.

“Physical: 100,” the Korean hit that stormed global charts, returns for its third season called “Physical: Asia.” As part of Netflix’s Korean content slate for 2025, the series is introducing a new format, and for the first time, the Philippines is officially in the game.

The show pits athletes, fitness pros and everyday warriors against brutal obstacle courses designed to break the body and test the will. This season, boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao leads Team Philippines into the mix, joining 48 competitors from eight countries.

