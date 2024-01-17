Meet the Sinulog Festival Queen 2024 candidates

The Sinulog Festival Queen 2024 candidates dazzled the audience with their stunning costumes in the runway competition on Monday evening, January 15, 2024 at the SM Seaside City Cebu.
The coronation night will be on January 19 at the Cebu City Sports Center.
Mariel Bogert, representing Tribu Kang-Laon of Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, was awarded Miss “Awe-SM” Sinulog Festival Queen 2024 by SM Malls, during the runway competition on Monday evening, January 15, 2024. (Photo by Jem Cañada)
Jeny Mondigo from Barangay T. Padilla, gracefully showcased her angelic charm to the cheering crowd during the Sinulog Festival Queen 2024 Parade of Festival Costumes and Runway Competition on Monday evening, January 15, 2024. Her gown, reminiscent of celestial elegance, became one of the stunning highlights of the event.(Photo by Jem Cañada)
Draped in resplendent gold, Frenchie Monina Romanos of the Inayawan Talents Guild Cultural Dance Troupe from Barangay Inayawan graced the stage, captivating the audience with her radiant beauty.(Photo by Jem Cañada)
Mary Ellen Hauschildt, representing Banay San Nicolasnon from Barangay San Nicolas, illuminated the scene with her dress resembling the traditional "parol." Echoing the festive spirit of the "parol," a symbol deeply embedded in Filipino tradition. (Photo by Jem Cañada)
Krismerry Kaye Ramos of Barangay Suba captivated the audience with her marine life-inspired gown. Her enchanting attire brought the beauty of the ocean to life, leaving the crowd in awe of the creativity and style.(Photo by Jem Cañada)
Radiant as a gem, Mary Love Lopez of Barangay Guadalupe shimmered in a captivating pink and purple ensemble. Her vibrant presence added an extra sparkle to the festivities, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.(Photo by Jem Cañada)
Mary Honeylette Laug-Laug, who is representing Cebu Gen, turned heads in a stunning red and gold ensemble during the runway competition on the evening of Monday, January 15, 2024.(Photo by Jem Cañada)
Niña Blythe Boniel, who is representing Barangay Sapangdaku, mesmerized the audience with her regal red-and-gold crown-inspired costume during the runway competition at the SM Seaside City Cebu on Monday evening, January 15, 2024. (Photo by Jem Cañada)
Nikki Van from Barangay Basak San Nicolas exuded radiance in a yellow-and-gold ensemble during the runway competition on Monday evening, January 15, 2024 at the SM Seaside City Cebu. (Photo by Jem Cañada)
Mary Kaye Layos Batayola, representing Barangay San Roque, captivated the audience with her charm while donning an elegant white-and-gold ensemble during the runway competition on Monday evening, January 15, 2024 at the SM Seaside City Cebu. (Photo by Jem Cañada)