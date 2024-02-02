Megawide, 8990 Holdings Top Off 47-Story Urban DECA Cubao Project in Quezon City

TRUCTURAL topping off for the Urban Deca Cubao was recently held by 8990 Holdings Inc. and Megawide Construction Corp.

Urban Deca Cubao is a 47-story, high-rise mixed-use development, the latest project built by Megawide for 8990.

The partnership of the two companies began in 2014. Other projects completed by Megawide for 8990 are Urban Deca Edsa in 2017, as well as Urban Deca Mall and Urban Deca Homes Manila in 2022.

Urban Deca Homes Ortigas is currently in progress. Combined, these four projects reach close to 900,000 square meters of gross floor area built by Megawide for the developer.