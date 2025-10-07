Megawide aids Cebu City in making command post in northern Cebu

A 20-FOOT temporary shelter, which serves as a command center and staging area, was donated by Megawide to the Cebu City Government on October 5, 2025.

Strategically placed in Bogo City, the facility is manned by Cebu City responders who are providing aid to earthquake-affected towns in northern Cebu.

Cebu City tents have also been set up to store incoming relief packages for distribution.

In addition, the Megawide Foundation Inc. donated 100 sets of relief packages containing solar lights with mobile chargers and fans, foam beds, and blankets for responders and senior citizens.

During a joint relief operation by the Cebu City Government and Carbon Market developer Cebu2World, over 300 food packs from JCI Cebu Inc. and approximately 1,000 liters of drinking water from the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary were also distributed.

"Ato gyud masiguro nga ang tanang hinabang—relief goods, medical, tubig, ug uban pa—makabot dayon sa mga naapektuhan," wrote Mayor Nestor Archival in his post.

This collaboration among local governments, the private sector, and volunteers demonstrates how a shared purpose can help northern Cebu rebuild faster after the 6.9-magnitude quake. (PR)