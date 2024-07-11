Megawide, DD start construction on hotel 101 bridgetowne

MEGAWIDE Construction Corp. commenced construction activities for DoubleDragon Properties Corp.’s (DoubleDragon) Hotel 101 project with a ceremonial concrete pouring last May 28, 2024. Hotel 101 is the flagship property of Hotels of Asia Inc., which is the hospitality arm of DoubleDragon. The 702-unit leisure hotel will be built on a 2,547-square-meter property inside Bridgetowne Estate in Libis, Quezon City. This is the sixth project of Megawide with DoubleDragon, following four completed projects: DD Center East and West, DD Plaza and DD Tower. Construction is ongoing for two more projects, DD Meridian Tower and Ascott DD Meridian Park Manila. Both companies formalized their deal on building the hotel’s structure on April 26, 2023, while the target date for completion is set for the fourth quarter of 2026. / PR