Megawide to Issue P1.5-B Notes

MEGAWIDE Construction Corp. said it will issue P1.5 billion in three-year fixed-rate notes this December, its maiden offering of the instrument, with plans to list the issuance on PDEx once approvals are completed.

Chief executive officer Edgar Saavedra said the fundraising supports efforts to strengthen operations, boost revenues through the 4PH housing program, and accelerate de-leveraging.

Proceeds will refinance debt and fund general corporate needs. Chief financial officer Jez dela Cruz said the issue forms part of a broader liquidity program to ease interest costs and extend maturities. Megawide expects to exceed 2024 results and sees net income of at least P1.2 billion in 2026. / KOC