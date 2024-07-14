Megawide's fixed-rate bond offering oversubscribed

Megawide Construction Corp. (Megawide or the Company) listed today a total of P5 billion Fixed-Rate Bonds (inclusive of the P1 billion oversubscription option) at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx).

The issue received total tenders of P6.4 billion during the public offer period, which ran from June 28 – July 04, 2024, and was 1.6x oversubscribed from the base amount.

The P5 billion raised consisted of Series C (P3.1 billion maturing in three years from issue date), Series D (P1.1 billion maturing in five years), and Series E (P819.2 million maturing in seven years) carrying a weighted average rate of 7.86 percent across all maturities.

RCBC Capital Corp., SB Capital Investment Corp., and PNB Capital and Investment Corp. were the joint issue managers, joint lead underwriters and bookrunners for the exercise, with RCBC - Trust and Investment Group acting as Trustee. / PR