Megaworld 9-month profit up 14% on strong leasing, residential

PROPERTY developer Megaworld Corp. reported that its net income rose 14 percent to nearly P18 billion in the first nine months of 2025, driven by growth in its office, mall, residential and hotel businesses.

Consolidated revenues climbed eight percent to P64.41 billion. Leasing revenues surged 15 percent to P16.24 billion, led by Megaworld Premier Offices, which posted P11.14 billion in revenues as business process outsourcing firms and multinational companies expanded.

Mall revenues grew 13 percent to P5.1 billion, while hotel revenues rose 13 percent to P4.13 billion, buoyed by higher room rates and new openings such as the Grand Westside Hotel.

Real estate sales increased six percent to P40.24 billion.

President Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso said the results reflect “the strength of our recurring income portfolio and sustained demand across segments.” / KOC