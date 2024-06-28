Megaworld appoints Lourdes Alfonso as new president

On its 35th year, Megaworld announced the appointment of Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso as the new president of Megaworld Corp.

With her 34-year tenure in the company, Gutierrez-Alfonso has been a witness to the incredible journey of Megaworld from the time it started until what it is today, and she has played a major role in the continuing fulfillment of the company’s lasting vision of uplifting lives, impacting society, and helping shape the nation.

Before her appointment, Gutierrez-Alfonso has been the company’s chief operating officer for a decade and has also been the chairman of the executive committee.

She also holds several board positions in various subsidiaries and affiliate companies of the Megaworld Group. / PR