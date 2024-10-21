Megaworld expands residential portfolio in Pampanga

MEGAWOLRD is building its fourth residential condominium development inside its 35.6-hectare Capital Town township in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

Boasting 361 smart home units, the 17-story Saint-Marcel Residences will offer units in varying types and sizes from studio to three-bedroom units with sizes from 24 square meters to 103 square meters.

A Parisian-inspired residential condo, Saint-Marcel Residences will rise at the corner of Wilshire and Chelsea Streets in Capital Town, the more private portion of the township.

It will be surrounded by a vibrant commercial strip, a sprawling plaza, and a soon-to-rise transport hub, while also being just about a two-minute walk away from the township’s sprawling rainwater park.

Megaworld expects to generate around P3.5 billion in sales for Saint-Marcel Residences, which is scheduled for turnover in 2030. / PR