Megaworld logs P15.69B net income, up 16%

MEGAWORLD’S net income for the first nine months of 2024 soared 16 percent to P15.69 billion, while in the third quarter alone, net income grew even faster by 26 percent year-on-year to P5.87-billion.

Net income attributable to parent company in the first nine months of the year rose to P13.73 billion, registering 14 percent growth from the previous year.

Likewise, net income attributable to the parent company during the third quarter was also up by 25 percent compared to the same period last year.

Consolidated revenues for the nine months climbed to P59.78 billion, up 23 percent, underscoring the company’s strategic execution and its ability to drive growth across its diversified portfolio, including residential, leasing and hotel segments.

Third-quarter revenues also rose to P20.69 billion, up 25 percent year-on-year. / PR