Megaworld to build 2nd hotel in Arcovia City in Pasig

MEGAWORLD is building its second hotel development in Pasig City—poised to rise as its tallest homegrown hotel development to date—inside its 12.3-hectare ArcoVia City township along C5-Road.

The 31-story ArcoVia Hotel will offer 339 hotel suites in varied layouts, ideal for families and business travelers.

Room types and sizes range from twin suites (up to 29 square meters), queen suites (up to 27.5 square meters), junior suites (34 square meters), executive suites (up to 54 square meters), and presidential suite (108 square meters).

The hotel will also feature a dedicated specially-abled Suites (34 square meters) for guests requiring special room arrangements during their stay.

These suites will feature varying views of the Metro Manila skyline, including views of the Bonifacio Global City skyline and the mountains of Antipolo.