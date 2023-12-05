Megaworld to build 6-hectare township in Palawan

MEGAWORLD, the country’s pioneer developer of integrated urban townships, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary Suntrust Properties Inc., will develop a six-hectare property into a “lifestyle estate” in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Located along the Puerto Princesa South Road in Palawan’s capital city and overlooking the Puerto Princesa Bay, Baytown Palawan will be Megaworld’s 31st township development in the country.

It will host residential condominium projects, hotels, as well as commercial retail developments.

Most of the residential condominium clusters inside Baytown Palawan will be developed by Suntrust Properties.

Megaworld will also be developing an upscale and exclusive residential community within the lifestyle estate. The company is slated to start land development by next year.

It is allocating P7 billion to develop the lifestyle estate in the next five years.