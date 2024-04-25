Megaworld to build P1.2B ‘modern museum’ in Mactan

TOWNSHIP developer Megaworld earmarking P1.2 billion to build a modern museum inside its 30-hectare The Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The Mactan World Museum will rise along Newtown Boulevard just in front of Megaworld’s 8 Newtown Boulevard residential condominium.

It will feature an extensive collection of historic pieces, curated by Dannie Alvarez, president, of Alliance of Greater Manila MuseumsInc. (AGMMI) and former head of the Committee on Museums of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

“This collection highlights the friendship and rich cultural exchange between the Philippines and Spain during the past centuries,” the firm told the local bourse on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The Mactan World Museum is the fourth museum that Megaworld is building inside its townships after the Chinatown Museum in Lucky Chinatown, and the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art and the Brandy Museum in Iloilo Business Park.

This new attraction is targeted to open within the next three years.

“It has always been part of our townships’ mission and identity to celebrate the arts, culture and heritage of every location where we are present. We are excited to bring our plans to fruition for the Mactan World Museum here in Lapu-Lapu City, a destination that plays a big historical significance as far as the Philippines-Spanish heritage is concerned. Being at the center of The Mactan Newtown, this museum will provide locals and tourists with a creative avenue to connect, share interests as a community, expand knowledge and form a deeper appreciation not only for Mactan but also for our nation’s history,” said Graham Coates, head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

Time travel

Megaworld said the museum will showcase a visual story about Ferdinand Magellan’s journey to Mactan, his encounter with Lapulapu, and the Hispanic heritage of the Manila Galleon trade.

It will have five main exhibit galleries on the second floor showcasing collections, artifacts, replica mementos and interactive virtual displays related to various influences and historical events between the Philippines and Spain. These subjects include Spain’s quest for spices, the Kingdom of Sugbu, Magellan’s early expeditions and the Battle of Mactan, among others.

The museum will also have two performance halls–a flamenco studio and a multimedia room–which can be combined into one main hall and accommodate about 270 people. This amenity, the company said, will allow visitors to enjoy watching traditional Spanish dance performances and short play productions.

Three life-size monuments will also be featured prominently around this new destination.

“Statues of Lapulapu and King Philip II will be both situated along the path leading to the museum’s entrance. Beside the main fountain is the Spanish king atop his horse frozen mid-gallop while Lapulapu’s statue, on the other side of the fountain, will be captured with his arms raised as he copies the wings of the Philippine Eagle perched on his arm. Another lifesize monument of Ferdinand Magellan will also be found at the museum’s back garden along Newtown Boulevard, with the explorer depicted holding up a globe in his right hand,” the company owned by tycoon Andrew Tan said.

Apart from the collection of historical items and art, the museum will also host several other activities rooted in Filipino-Spanish traditions and culture, such as a seasonal bazaar showcasing Cebu’s main delicacies, a guitar-making and retail area and a self-operated Filipino-themed photo studio.

The Mactan World Museum will be the latest development rising inside The Mactan Newtown. Soon, the township will also feature the Mactan Expo Center, a two-level standalone convention center.

Currently, the Mactan township serves as home to several residential condominium developments, office towers, the 547-room Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, the 550-room Belmont Hotel Mactan–both managed and operated by Megaworld Hotels and Resorts–and the Mactan Newtown Beach.

Also inside the township are schools led by the Newtown School of Excellence, retail shops, service outlets, and restaurants, including a diverse selection of local cuisines at the Mactan Alfresco. / KOC