Megaworld to build P12B township

MEGAWORLD is developing a 25-hectare integrated active wellness township in partnership with the group that owns and operates the world-famous, multi-awarded The Farm at San Benito Lipa, Batangas.

San Benito Private Estate will be a low-density wellness community that offers residential village lots, low-rise residential condominiums, an international brand hotel, a sports and leisure hub, an active adult center, community gardens, commercial shops inside an expansive nature park, as well as nature walk trails.

It will be Megaworld’s 33rd township development in the country.

Around 50 percent of the entire wellness township will be devoted to green and open spaces, including natural parks and reserves, and terrains. San Benito Private Estate will be directly connected to The Farm at San Benito.

Future residents and visitors will have access to the facilities and amenities being offered by the wellness resort. Megaworld is allocating P12 billion to develop the wellness township in the next five to seven years. / PR