MegaWorld to build second hotel in township in Palawan

PROPERTY giant Megaworld is building its second hotel development inside its 462-hectare Paragua Coastown ecotourism township in San Vicente, Palawan.

The 10-story Paragua Sands Hotel will offer 313 guest rooms and suites in varied layouts, ideal for tourists and travelers visiting the picturesque town of San Vicente.

Room types and sizes range from twin suite (up to 32 square meters), queen suite (up to 32.5 square meters), junior suite (up to 61 square meters), executive suite (up to 60.5 square meters), and presidential suite (140 square meters).

There will also be dedicated specially-abled suites (up to 34 square meters) for guests needing special room arrangements during their stay.

These rooms will feature varying views of the nearby mountains and the nearby Pagdanan Bay. Paragua Sands Hotel sits right beside Savoy Hotel Palawan and Oceanfront Premier Residences, the first hotel and residential condominium developments rising inside the township respectively, and surrounded by lots from the soon-to-rise Mercato Shophouse District nearby.