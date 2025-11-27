Megaworld to host world’s largest Mövenpick

THE Philippines is set to host the world’s largest Mövenpick hotel as Megaworld Hotels & Resorts partners with Accor to convert the 1,530-room Grand Westside Hotel in Parañaque.

The rebranding, which includes full systems integration and operational upgrades, will be completed next year, with Mövenpick Manila Bay Westside targeted to open by end-2026.

Accor said the project expands its Philippine footprint amid growing international and domestic travel.

Megaworld said the venture will support tourism, generate jobs, and strengthen Manila’s bid to become a global destination.

The hotel forms part of the 31-hectare Westside City township and will link directly to its casino and entertainment hub. / KOC